Danielle Morris, left, and Ngan Le watch as William Schreiber plays with Legos on one of the new activity tables unveiled Friday at the Richland Public Library after a memorial dedication for William’s brother, David, age, 2, who died last summer. Morris is William’s aunt. In addition to the two the tables, three activity panels were added to the children’s area. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald