Douglas Cotey and David Hill, both of West Richland, check out a 1957 Chevy Sedan Delivery on Thursday evening — the first night for the annual Cool Desert Nights, featuring classic cars, hot rods and motorcycles. Richland will close stretches of George Washington Way on Friday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for a street cruise. And Saturday, part of the street will be closed from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. near the Uptown Shopping Center. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald