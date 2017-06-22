Sunset at Southridge features 11 food trucks Friday

Kennewick’s Sunset at Southridge will have no shortage of food options this week with 11 vendors lined up to provide meals in the park.
The weekly summer gathering at the Southridge Sports and Events Complex mixes entertainment, food and rides on the Carousel of Dreams. It will be 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday.
This week’s vendors are Backyard Grub, Don Taco, Dovetail Joint, Fast and Curryous, Fresh Out of the Box, Grubbin’s, Hot Tamales, Jiggy’s Bacon Burgers, Kindra’s Wok n Roll and We Ice. Each food vendors offers a $7 meal special that includes a carousel ride.
Participants are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.
