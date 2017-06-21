Master Gardeners Solstice in the Garden event is June 24

The Master Gardeners fourth annual Solstice in the Garden is 3 to 6 p.m. June 24 at the Demonstration Garden, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick.
This year’s theme is Lewis and Clark’s Journey of Discovery. The free family event is geared toward children and will offer 16 stations and activities.
Participants will be able to visit with Meriwether Lewis, learn to read a compass, see birds of prey and animal furs, participate in an archaeological dig and more. Master Gardeners will be available for questions, and there will be concessions.
Comments