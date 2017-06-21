Union Pacific spending $5.1M on Mid-Columbia tracks

Union Pacific said it will spend $5.1 million on a pair of track upgrades in Washington this year, part of a $3.1 billion investment across the national network in 2017.
Both projects are in the Mid-Columbia. The railroad will spend $3.5 million to clean and replace rock ballast under the rail line near Hooper, east of Washtucna, and more than $500,000 to replace a section of rail north of Wallula.
“Union Pacific’s targeted investments fund projects that strengthen our railroad tracks, increase safety and minimize delays as trains travel through communities across Washington, said Wes Lujan, vice president for public affairs in the railroad’s western region.
