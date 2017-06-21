Sheriff’s candidate plans Richland fundraiser

Ken Lattin, candidate for Benton Count Sheriff, plans a meet-the-candidate forum 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Bookwalter Winery, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland.
Lattin is a sergeant in the Kennewick Police Department who is running against Jerry Hatcher, the former Benton County Undersheriff. Hatcher was appointed interim sheriff in May after the early retirement of Steven Keane earlier this year.
The candidates, both Republicans, will face off in a special Nov. 7 election to serve out the balance of the term, which expires in 2018.
Lattin will share his vision for the sheriff’s office and learn more about the issues that are important to voters. Tickets are $100 per person.
Visit kenlattinforsheriff.com for more information and to sign up.
