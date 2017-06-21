Things to Do

24th Annual Cool Desert Nights
June 22-25
Uptown Shopping Center & John Dam Plaza, Richland
Features car cruises, street dances, Show N’ Shines, games & activities, pancake breakfast, kids zone, judging, awards, autocross and more. See full schedule at www.cooldesertnights.com.
Family Outdoor Movie Night: ‘Star Wars’
9 p.m June 23
Columbia Point Golf Course, 225 Columbia Point Dr., Richland
A night of family movie fun. Show up around sunset and grab a seat. The movie will start when the sun goes down.
Tri-City Dust Devils
7:15 p.m. June 24
Gesa Stadium, 6200 Burden Blvd., Pasco
Watch the Dust Devils as they take on the Spokane Indians. Stay for fireworks after the game.
Mariachi & More Festival
11 a.m.-7 p.m. June 25
Columbia Park, Kennewick
This family friendly event will include thousands of community members, the sounds of top Northwest mariachi groups, the tastes of affordable ethnic cuisine vendors and the energetic buzz of children’s activities.
