Sarah Gordon
Sarah Gordon

Local

June 21, 2017 2:15 PM

Things to Do

24th Annual Cool Desert Nights

June 22-25

Uptown Shopping Center & John Dam Plaza, Richland

Features car cruises, street dances, Show N’ Shines, games & activities, pancake breakfast, kids zone, judging, awards, autocross and more. See full schedule at www.cooldesertnights.com.

Family Outdoor Movie Night: ‘Star Wars’

9 p.m June 23

Columbia Point Golf Course, 225 Columbia Point Dr., Richland

A night of family movie fun. Show up around sunset and grab a seat. The movie will start when the sun goes down.

Tri-City Dust Devils

7:15 p.m. June 24

Gesa Stadium, 6200 Burden Blvd., Pasco

Watch the Dust Devils as they take on the Spokane Indians. Stay for fireworks after the game.

Mariachi & More Festival

11 a.m.-7 p.m. June 25

Columbia Park, Kennewick

This family friendly event will include thousands of community members, the sounds of top Northwest mariachi groups, the tastes of affordable ethnic cuisine vendors and the energetic buzz of children’s activities.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Meet America’s New Astronauts

Meet America’s New Astronauts 2:18

Meet America’s New Astronauts
Richland police looking for man who shot at casino 0:09

Richland police looking for man who shot at casino
A new chef in The Kitchen 0:48

A new chef in The Kitchen

View More Video