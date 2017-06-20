Tri-City summer camps for kids 2017

Summer is here and you and your kids will be looking for fun summer activities. Here are some camps offered in the area:
Thrive Creative Dance is holding creative dance camps in local parks. Students will engage in problem solving, imaginative play, and improvisation. The camp is $35 for the morning class June 19-22 or 26-29. For more information and registration, visit thrivecreativedance.com.
The Fame Camp is being July 17-28 at Hanford High School. The camp is run by the school’s drama program, and will teach all aspects of theater, including acting, singing, dancing and technical theater including lighting and sound. Classes are 12:45 to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday for students entering grades 7-9. Cost is $325 and registration and more information can be found at Hanforddrama.org/fame/ or by calling 509-521-6639.
Six-week band and orchestra camp is set to begin June 21 this summer. The camp will be at the Central United Protestant Church, 1124 Stevens Dr., Richland at 1 p.m. for band and 2 p.m. for orchestra. Musicians must have at least one year of experience. Cost is $30 per family and $5 per musician per session. Register at cupchurch.org or call 509-943-1143.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties is offering Summer Camp Adventures all summer at two locations, the main branch at 801 N. 18th Ave., and at Maya Angelou Elementary, 6001 Road 48, from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, 509-543-9980.
Boys & Girls Clubs’ Music and Arts Center in downtown Kennewick has summer camps through Aug. 25, including arcade and video game design, Jurassic adventure, photography, digital film making and real life apps. Call 509-582-4090 or email josh.peterson@greatclubs.org.
Allied Arts Association offers weekly classes for children from paper mache, watercolor, print making to cultural art from around the world.
The Reach center in Richland has an Ice Age Camp for kids 8 to 12 on June 23. Campers will visit the Coyote Canyon mammoth dig. For information, call 509-943-4100, ext. 107, or email laurac@visitthereach.org. The center’s Little Explorers program for kids 5 to 12 also continues in the summer, with activities June 28, July 26 and Aug. 9 and 23. More information: visitthereach.org.
Washington State University’s Summer STEM Camps are offered for high school, middle school and elementary school students from July 10 to Aug. 4. They are designed to be relevant, challenging and fun.
Elementary School Camps, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday
July 10 – 14: Creatures, Critters, and Creepy Crawlies
July 17 – 21: LEGO WeDo Robotics
Middle School Camps, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday
July 10 – 14: Scratch
July 17 – 21: Fantastic Flight
July 17 – 21: Anatomy Academy
July 24 – 28: CSI Science
July 24 – 28: Robots Rule
July 31 – August 4: LEGO Mindstorms EV3
High School Camps, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Monday to Thursday
July 31 – August 3: Robotics
Contact the Professional Development & Community Education office at WSU Tri-Cities to learn more. Phone: 509-372-7123. Email: STEMcamp@tricity.wsu.edu. Office hours are 8-5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
To add a camp to our listings, send the information to news@tricityherald.com.
Comments