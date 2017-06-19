Local

June 19, 2017 8:18 PM

Gas leak in Franklin County jail sickens four

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

Four corrections officers were sent for medical evaluations after gas leak in an employee area of the Franklin County Jail over the weekend.

County employees are still investigating the cause of the leak that started Saturday afternoon in one of the power plant rooms, said Sheriff Jim Raymond.

Enough of the gas entered the locker room, break room and master control room to make four employees feel ill.

Two returned to work a short time later, and two were going to another checkup on Monday, he said.

No inmates were affected, Raymond said.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Meet America’s New Astronauts

Meet America’s New Astronauts 2:18

Meet America’s New Astronauts
Richland police looking for man who shot at casino 0:09

Richland police looking for man who shot at casino
A new chef in The Kitchen 0:48

A new chef in The Kitchen

View More Video