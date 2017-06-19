Week in photos June 18-24, 2017

July 19, 2017 - Kathryn and Cameron Mills show their creative side as they prepare for the opening of their art gallery, called Candy Gallery, on June 23 in downtown Kennewick. Their space at 5 S. Dayton St. will feature a variety of fiber arts, painting and sculptures.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
July 19, 2017 - The plans for the Chiawana Place development went back to the Pasco Planning Commission last week because of an issue with one of the neighborhood’s two access points near Road 72.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
July 19, 2017 - Participants at Sunday’s NFL Play 60 Character Camp at Chiawana High School listen to a speech from one of the camp’s coaches.
Tri-City Herald
Dustin Brennan
July 18, 2017 - Students walk onto the field in Art Fiker Stadium at Prosser High School for graduation on Saturday. Valedictorians are Lacey Desserault, Kaylee James and Cristian Rivera Montesinos.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
July 18, 2017 - Bruce Cannard poses with a group of fourth-grade dual language students in Diane Fuentes’ classroom at Edison Elementary, because they were skeptical when he told them at recess he was being photographed for a news story.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
July 18, 2017 - Kamiakin’s Allison Stapleton and Walla Walla’s Mitch Lesmeister were named the Herald’s All-Area Athletes of the Year for 2016-17.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald