3 Mid-Columbia orchards fined over burning

Three Mid-Columbia orchards were fined by the Washington State Department of Ecology for illegal burning.
Jagroop Sidhu of Othello and New Royal Bluff Orchard of Royal City burned tree roots and branches without a permit and also burned prohibited materials, including plastic irrigation piping, according to the state.
Jack Rabbit Orchards 2 of Royal City burned prohibited material, including treated fence posts and plastic piping used for irrigation on a day burning was not allowed, according to the state.
The Royal City orchards were each fined $2,000 and the Othello man was fined $3,000. The totals could be reduced by settlements or court rulings.
The Mid-Columbia fines were among more than $150,500 issued by the Department of Ecology in the first three months of 2017 and announced on Monday.
Money collected goes to the state’s general fund or to accounts for pollution prevention.
