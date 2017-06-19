Car and motorcycle lovers: Start your engines for Cool Desert Nights

If cars and motorcycles are your thing, you’ll want to head to Richland this weekend.
The 24th annual Cool Desert Nights kicks off Thursday and continues through Sunday.
About 700 classic cars, street rods and bikes are expected to take part, with thousands of spectators showing up to check out the vehicles and activities.
“It draws attention to how beautiful Richland is, and the Tri-Cities in general. It’s a family friendly event that people love,” said Austin Regimbal, marketing and communications director for the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce, which puts on Cool Desert Nights.
He called the event “an institution,” adding that, “we’re excited to do it.”
Most Cool Desert Nights events are free. For more information, go to cooldesertnights.com.
Here’s a look at the schedule:
Thursday
▪ 6 to 8 p.m., Show N’ Shine at the Dairy Queen at 1313 Jadwin Ave., Richland.
Friday
▪ 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Les Schwab Poker Run. Participants may start from any local Les Schwab store.
▪ 2 to 5 p.m., Les Schwab Show N’ Shine at the Les Schwab Tire Center at 2825 Queensgate Drive, Richland.
▪ 7 to 8:30 p.m., AutoZone Participant Only Cruise through Richland. Cars start lining up at the federal building at 825 Jadwin Ave., Richland.
▪ 9 p.m. to midnight, Party in the Park at John Dam Plaza. Colorblind and Blue Tattoo perform at the 21 and older event. Cost for a wristband, good for both the Friday and Saturday party, is $7 if purchased before June 23. Cost goes up after and at the door.
Saturday
▪ 7 to 11 a.m., Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast at the Jefferson Park gazebo across from the Uptown Shopping Center. Cost is $6 for people 12 and older, $4 for kids ages 6 to 11 and free for kids 5 and younger.
▪ 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Show N’ Shine at the Uptown Shopping Center and Jefferson Park, with music, vendors, concessions and family activities.
▪ 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Poker Walk at the Uptown Shopping Center.
▪ 12 p.m., Slow Drags event on George Washington Way coordinated by the Richland Fire Department. Sign up at the Cool Desert Nights information booth at the east main entrance of the Uptown Shopping Center.
▪ 1:30 p.m., Outhouse Race coordinated by Jeff’s Lawn Care and Landscaping. Cost is $25 per team. To sign up, email outhouseraces2016@gmail.com.
▪ 3:30 p.m., awards ceremony at the Uptown Shopping Center. New this year is the Penny Fine Award, given in honor of Fine, who died in April. She was chairwoman of Cool Desert Nights for nine years and past president of the Richland Chamber of Commerce.
▪ 9 p.m. to midnight, Party in the Park at John Dam Plaza. The bands 3rd Date and Eclectic Approach performs at the 21 and older event. Cost for a wristband, good for both the Friday and Saturday party, is $7 if purchased before June 23. Cost goes up after and at the door.
Sunday
▪ 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Come Try Autocross event organized by Sage and Sand Sports Car Club at 47614 Highway 224, Benton City. Cost is $10 for three runs. The event is open to all types of cars and spectators are admitted for free.
▪ 3 p.m., Water 2 Wine Bent on Blues cruise. For details and to sign up: water2winecruises.com.
