Sunshine and more sunshine in Tri-City forecast

The calendar may say that Monday is still a day away from the start of summer, but that’s not how it is going to feel in the Tri-Cities.
The National Weather Service is predicting a high of about 95 degrees in the Tri-Cities, which is about 10 degrees above average for the date.
It is expected to be the warmest day of the week, with warmer and drier weather coming to the Tri-Cities. Sunny skies are forecast at least through the coming weekend.
Temperatures after Monday should be 80s, dropping to the low 80s for Thursday through Saturday.
