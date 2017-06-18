Monday should be the hottest day of the week in the Tri-Cities with a high of about 95 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Local

June 18, 2017 4:06 PM

Sunshine and more sunshine in Tri-City forecast

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

The calendar may say that Monday is still a day away from the start of summer, but that’s not how it is going to feel in the Tri-Cities.

The National Weather Service is predicting a high of about 95 degrees in the Tri-Cities, which is about 10 degrees above average for the date.

It is expected to be the warmest day of the week, with warmer and drier weather coming to the Tri-Cities. Sunny skies are forecast at least through the coming weekend.

Temperatures after Monday should be 80s, dropping to the low 80s for Thursday through Saturday.

