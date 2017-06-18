Shelton woman arrested after claim of bomb in Grandview grocery

A Shelton woman was arrested after reportedly telling another person she had placed a bomb in the Grandview Safeway store Sunday morning.
The Grandview Police Department said the witness reported the bomb threat at 7:55 a.m., and the store was evacuated.
Officers arrested Nicole Smith, 19, of Shelton, at a nearby park after a witness informed them of her location. Smith resisted arrest, police said.
She was taken to an area hospital for a mental health evaluation and faces potential criminal charges.
Police and fire officials evaluated the grocery store and cleared it for entry. It was evacuated for more than an hour.
