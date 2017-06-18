Local

June 18, 2017 3:54 PM

Shelton woman arrested after claim of bomb in Grandview grocery

By Wendy Culverwell

wculverwell@tricityherald.com

A Shelton woman was arrested after reportedly telling another person she had placed a bomb in the Grandview Safeway store Sunday morning.

The Grandview Police Department said the witness reported the bomb threat at 7:55 a.m., and the store was evacuated.

Officers arrested Nicole Smith, 19, of Shelton, at a nearby park after a witness informed them of her location. Smith resisted arrest, police said.

She was taken to an area hospital for a mental health evaluation and faces potential criminal charges.

Police and fire officials evaluated the grocery store and cleared it for entry. It was evacuated for more than an hour.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Meet America’s New Astronauts

Meet America’s New Astronauts 2:18

Meet America’s New Astronauts
Richland police looking for man who shot at casino 0:09

Richland police looking for man who shot at casino
A new chef in The Kitchen 0:48

A new chef in The Kitchen

View More Video