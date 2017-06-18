Seven miss mark on health inspections, eight earn perfect scores

Seven Mid-Columbia establishments missed the mark on the most recent round of inspections by the Benton-Franklin Health District, while eight turned in perfect scores for food safety and sanitation.

The health district’s food safety team regularly inspects more than 1,000 establishments that serve or sell food to the public.

Restaurants, hotels, schools, food carts, convenience stores and baseball stadium concessions, among others, are rated on a 418-point scale with 0 being the best. Anyone earning 25 or more of the more serious “red” points receives a follow-up inspection.

Those receiving 10 or more on the follow-up are inspected again until they clear.

Inspectors consider a wide variety of factors including the presence of hand washing sinks, if every employee has a food safety card and the temperatures at which food is prepared, cooked and stored.

Past inspections may be viewed at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php

Direct questions or concerns to the health district at 509-460-4205.

Establishments requiring re-inspection

Costa Vida, 95 Gage Blvd., Richland, June 2, routine (45 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, hand sink blocked, improper hot holding, data logger not displaying correct temperature.

Cougar Cave Espresso, 10202 E. Kennedy Road, Benton City, June 1, routine (25 Red, 5 Blue)

Notes: Hand sink blocked, food obtained from unapproved source.

Head Start/Prosser, 1300 Meade Ave., Prosser, May 31, routine (25 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Improper hot holding.

J&M Gourmet Mushrooms (Demo), 247 Collins Road, Selah, June 2, routine (30 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, room temperature storage.

Super 8 Motel, 626 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, June 2, routine (25 Red, 5 Blue)

Notes: Improper cold holding, no thermometer present, chemicals improperly stored.

Tacos Palominos Corp., 1515 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, June 1, routine (30 Red, 12 Blue)

Notes: Room temperature storage, improper cold holding.

Wong’s Chinese Gardens, 1520 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, June 1, routine (50 Red, 0 Blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper produce washing, improper cooling procedures, improper cold holding, thermometer not working.

Establishments not requiring re-inspection

Carniceria La Cabana #3, 4311 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, May 31, first follow-up to May 9 routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Columbia Basin Culinary (Demo), Richland Farmers Market, Richland, June 2, routine (15 Red, 0 Blue)

Country Mercantile II, 515 Ava Way, Richland, June 1, routine (15 Red, 5 Blue)

Dogz on the Run (Cart), 301 Seventh St., Benton City, June 1, routine (0 Red, 3 Blue)

Double Dragon, 3107 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, May 31, first follow-up to April 27 routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)

DQ Grill & Chill, 2815 W. Second Ave., Kennewick, May 31, first follow-up to April 25 routine (5 Red, 0 blue)

Guest House Inn & Suites, 5616 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick,, June 1, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)

Eagle Lake Ranch Lodge, 903 Eagle Road, Othello, May 31, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)

El Marino (Mobile), 200 E. Lewis St., Pasco, May 28, first follow-up to May 19 routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Head Start/Benton City, 313 Third St., Benton City, May 31, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)

James McGee Elementary School, 4601 N. Horizon Drive, Pasco, May 30, routine (15 Red, 0 Blue)

Kennewick Babe Ruth League, 608 W. Eighth Ave., Kennewick, May 30, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Ki-Be Middle School, 913 Horne Drive, Benton City, June 1, routine (10 Red, 5 Blue)

Ki-Be High School Kitchen, 1205 Horne Drive, Benton City, May 31, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)

McCary’s Meats, 6880 Road 170, Basin City, May 31, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)

One Stop Mart, 1903 Jadwin Ave., Richland, June 2, routine (10 Red, 13 Blue)

Prosser Heights Elementary, 2008 Miller Ave., Prosser, May 31, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)

Prosser High School, 1203 Prosser Ave., Prosser, June 1, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)

Ready and Out Restaurant, 1827 Wine Country Road, Prosser, June 1, first follow-up to May 18 routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)

Red Lion Inn & Suites, 602 N. Young St., Kennewick, June 2, routine (0 Red, 2 Blue)

Rudy’s Pepperblends (Demo), 110 S. Fourth Ave., June 2, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)

Taqueria La Esperanza (Mobile), 1427 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, June 1, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)

Walter Clore Wine & Culinary Center, 2140 Wine Country Road, Prosser, June 1, routine: Main Kitchen, (0 Red, 0 Blue), Tasting Room (0 Red, 0 Blue)