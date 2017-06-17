Warden woman killed in Franklin County wreck attributed to DUI

A young Warden woman died in a wreck on Highway 17 just north of Mesa Saturday morning when she veered across the center line and struck two oncoming vehicles head on.
The Washington State Patrol identified the victim as Sandra Castoreno, 24, of Warden. The state patrol said driving under the influence of intoxicants was the cause. The other two drivers were injured and taken to Tri-City hospitals.
According to the state patrol, Castoreno was driving southbound on the highway when she crossed the centerline and struck two oncoming vehicles, first striking a Honda Accord driven by William R. Bjur, 63, of Kennewick, and then a 2008 GMC Sierra pickup driven by Israel Gameros-Garcia, 39, of Bridgeport.
Gameros-Garcia was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. He had not been positively identified Saturday morning and his condition was not available. Bjur was taken to Trios Health which said it did not have a patient by that name Saturday.
The incident occurred on a bridge over a railroad track caused traffic delays Saturday morning as emergency personnel and investigators responded to the scene.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office initially confirmed the fatality in a Facebook posting.
Motorists are advised to use alternate routes if possible.
