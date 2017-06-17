Ice cream truck overheats in Pasco

No one was hurt Friday when an ice cream truck went up in flames in Pasco but the dramatic incident is causing plenty of anguish for ice cream fans.
The Pasco Police Department reports a radiator problem caused the engine to over heat and start the fire. The driver was able to pull off the road near Fourth and Interstate 182 and exit the vehicle. Pasco firefighters quickly extinguished the flames before they could spread to other properties.
