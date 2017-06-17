Teh mercedes Benz 300 on the right knocked down a mailbox, business sign and power poll on North Oregon in Pasco early Sunday. The Honda to the left struck the pole after it fell. Driver Kenneth M. Stratton was cited for driving with a suspended license and other infractions.
Local

June 17, 2017 10:46 AM

Driver knocks live power pole into street in Pasco

By Wendy Culverwell

Traffic on Pasco’s North Oregon Street was disrupted for about two hours earning Saturday after a fatigued driver drifted off the road and knocked down a mailbox, business sign and a power pole carrying a live power line.

The Pasco Police Department reported on its Facebook page that Kenneth M. Stratton, 55, of Pasco, drifted off the road as he headed southbound in the 600 block of North Oregon at about 4:20 a.m. A vehicle struck the pole in the street but neither Stratton nor the second driver was hurt.

The force of the collision knocked the power pole into the roadway, leaving a live 240-volt line in the street. Franklin County PUD cleared the line before emergency crews could remove Stratton’s silver Mercedes Benz 300 and the Honda.

Stratton was cited for driving with a suspended licens and issued infractions for driving with his wheels off the roadway and failure to display proof of insurance.

Drugs and alcohol were not involved.

