June 17, 2017 10:17 AM

Driver cited for DUI after running red light on Highway 395

By Wendy Culverwell

A Kennewick woman was cited for driving under the influence Friday night after she allegedly ran a red light at Highway 395 and Hildebrand Boulevard in Kennewick and struck a vehicle in the intersection.

Janet C. Swanberg, 61, of Kennewick, was charged with DUI after the wreck, reported shortly after 10 p.m.

Swanberg was not injured but the driver of the other vehicle was taken to Trios Health. The hospital said Nataliya A. Roleder, 26, of Kennewick, was not listed as a patient Saturday morning. Her condition was unavailable.

According to the state patrol, Swanberg was driving southbound on the highway in a 2016 Mazda CX5 and failed to stop for a red light at Hildebrand. Roleder was in the intersection, driving a 2015 Honda Fit, and was struck. The Honda was totaled.

