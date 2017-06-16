Big, fat cat is big, fat hit at Benton-Franklin Humane Society

A 22-pound cat surrendered Friday at the Benton-Franklin Humane Society is a big, fat hit on the internet and with staffers for his sweet disposition and imposing physique.
Mao, an elderly male with a bit of a weight issue, was brought in by a woman who had been caring for him for her brother.
When Mao’s owner wasn’t able to retrieve him, she surrendered him in hopes he’d find a loving home, said Meg Baleanu, a veterinary tech at the Humane Society.
The agency posted a photo of Mao with vet tech Laura Hames this afternoon and within minutes it had racked up more than 150 likes and 100 comments.
“I need!!! He can be besties with Fat Frank!” wrote one interested pet parent.
“He could kick the dog’s butts,” wrote another.
22 pounds
14 years
$15 adoption fee
Baleanu said the the staff is still assessing Mao’s condition. He appears to be about 14 years old, has a sensitive stomach and wasn’t keen to have his claws trimmed. He may be arthritic.
But his disposition is calm and the staffers are falling in love.
“He’s so incredibly sweet,” Baleanu said.
Mao and the many other cats and kittens at the Humane Society are available for visiting from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except for Sunday at 1736 E. Seventh Ave. in Kennewick.
Mao’s adoption fee is $15, which will include all vaccines, microchipping and, if needed, neutering. If he’s still at the Humane Society on Tuesday, he will receive a rabies vaccination.
If he’s adopted before then, his new owner will have to take care of it. Baleanu said several callers have indicated they’re interested in him.
The Humane Society posts adoption information about most animals online at bfhs.com.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
Comments