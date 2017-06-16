Local

June 16, 2017 1:02 PM

2017 high school reunion listings

Tri-City Herald

▪ Kennewick High School Class of 1977. The 40-year reunion is from July 21-23 in Kennewick. Reunion details will be posted on the Facebook page for the Kennewick High School Class of 77. For more information or to register, contact Sherry Slape Arnold at sherrydarnold@charter.net or 509-542-0266.

▪  Pasco High Class of 1972. The 45th class reunion is July 22. There will be a one evening social with appetizers at the Holiday Inn Express in Pasco from 6-11 p.m. Cost will be $18/person. Please RSVP no later than June 22 or as soon as possible, payments to be received by July 6. For more information contact Lyla (Dempsey) Poland at 509-539-6024 or email Lpoland54@msn.com.

Send your reunion information to news@tricityherald.com.

