Fire engines from multiple agencies respond to a structure fire Thursday afternoon near West Richland.
Fire engines from multiple agencies respond to a structure fire Thursday afternoon near West Richland. Image courtesy Dan Strom
Fire engines from multiple agencies respond to a structure fire Thursday afternoon near West Richland. Image courtesy Dan Strom

Local

June 15, 2017 6:12 PM

West Richland fire sends up dramatic plume

By Wendy Culverwell

wculverwell@tricityherald.com

A dramatic fire near West Richland on Thursday afternoon sent up a plume of smoke that was visible for miles.

No one was hurt but the blaze destroyed an unoccupied two-story home at 1818 Riverside Drive being used for storage. Capt. Paul Carlyle of Benton County Fire District 4 said the owner, who lives next door, was working on a motorcycle there when it misfired and ignited the blaze.

The Richland Fire District, Benton Fire District 2 and West Benton Fire and Rescue also responded , which was first reported at about 3:40 in an unincorporated neighborhood of Benton County between the Yakima River and the West Richland city limits. It was largely extinguished by 5:30, according to Commissioner A.J. Hill of Benton Fire District 4.

There are no fire hydrants in the neighborhood, so the fire departments hauled in water to fight the fire.

“They were very fast and professional,” said neighbor Daniel Strom.

Hill said having to bring in water is a little unusual in a residential area but is a common firefighting approach in wild fires.

Carlyle estimated the loss of the house at about $150,000. There was little in the structure since no one was living there, he said.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Meet America’s New Astronauts

Meet America’s New Astronauts 2:18

Meet America’s New Astronauts
Richland police looking for man who shot at casino 0:09

Richland police looking for man who shot at casino
A new chef in The Kitchen 0:48

A new chef in The Kitchen

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos