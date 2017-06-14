The city of Pasco will be removing about 110 Spring Snow Crabapple trees from west Pasco. The trees all have fire blight, a destructive, bacteria-caused disease that can be spread by bees.
The city of Pasco will be removing about 110 Spring Snow Crabapple trees from west Pasco. The trees all have fire blight, a destructive, bacteria-caused disease that can be spread by bees. Courtesy City of Pasco
The city of Pasco will be removing about 110 Spring Snow Crabapple trees from west Pasco. The trees all have fire blight, a destructive, bacteria-caused disease that can be spread by bees. Courtesy City of Pasco

Local

June 14, 2017 6:32 PM

110 diseased trees to be removed from west Pasco

By Kristin M. Kraemer

kkraemer@tricityherald.com

The city of Pasco has decided to remove about 110 diseased trees after consulting with arborists from around the region.

The spring snow crabapple trees in west Pasco have been affected by fire blight, a disease caused by bacteria that is frequently destructive to some fruit trees and related plants, the city said in a news release. The disease can be spread by bees.

City crews pruned some of the trees last year after a smaller outbreak, but the disease spread to others during this spring’s wet weather.

Crews were advised they could prune or spray the trees, but that “does not make economic sense as control of fire blight is not assured using these methods,” the news release said.

“While we hate to remove trees, this is the only sure way to stop the spread of fire blight,” said Dan Dotta, interim administrative & community services director.

Three varieties of other trees that should be more resistant to disease will be selected to replace the removed trees.

More information on fire blight is available from Washington State University.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Meet America’s New Astronauts

Meet America’s New Astronauts 2:18

Meet America’s New Astronauts
Richland police looking for man who shot at casino 0:09

Richland police looking for man who shot at casino
A new chef in The Kitchen 0:48

A new chef in The Kitchen

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos