Ribbon cutting Friday for new playground at Pasco’s Chiawana Park

A ribbon cutting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday to celebrate the installation of a new playground in Pasco’s Chiawana Park.
The playground, in the west end of the 2020 Road 88 park, is replacing a more than 20-year-old structure that was moved by the Army Corps of Engineers.
Pasco manages the park for the Corps.
“The public will enjoy this new playground, which incorporates more interactive play for children,” Dan Dotta, interim administrative & community services director, said in a news release. “And this playground is another great addition to Chiawana Park.”
Features include a parent-child “Expression” combo swing, a Shadow Play TriRunner and a Sensory Wave Climber, all manufactured by GameTime.
The new playground is ADA-compliant and has poured-in-place ground covering to significantly save on maintenance costs, the news release said.
Pasco’s Capital Improvement Fund, with tax proceeds from the sale and purchase of real estate, will cover the cost of the new equipment.
