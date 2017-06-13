VA Medical Center plans town hall Wednesday

The Veterans Administration medical center in Walla Wall plans a town hall meeting for veterans, their families and the community from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the theater, 77 Wainwright Drive.
The session is part of a series of town hall meetings in all of the VA’s clinical areas in June and July. The sessions will share details of the VHA Modernization Plan.
Those who can’t make it can participate by telephone. Call 800-767-1750 and enter 20025# at the prompt to join the session.
Future meetings will be in Richland, Yakima and Lewiston, Idaho.
