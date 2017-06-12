Rey Aranda was a promising freshman wrestler at Chiawana High School last year, qualifying for state.
June 12, 2017 6:22 PM

Family of Rey Aranda plans memorial balloon release Friday

By Kevin Anthony

kanthony@tricityherald.com

The family of Rey Aranda will hold a balloon release June 16 to honor the Chiawana High School freshman, who was found dead in his home June 9.

His parents, Armando Montelongo Aranda and Monique Garcia Aranda, will be releasing the balloons at 6 p.m. at the Pasco Youth Football Fields in Highland Park at 500 N. Wehe Ave.

Aranda

“Let’s show Rey how much he is loved and will be missed!” a social media post said.

Aranda was a longtime player in Pasco Youth Football. He also was a talented wrestler and honor student at Chiawana.

The family has set up a gofundme account to help with funeral costs.

The family says it is the only account with which they are affiliated, and that any car washes or t-shirt sales done in Rey’s named are not going back to the family.

Those wishing to participate in the balloon release are asked to bring their own balloons: purple, black, blue and silver.

