Week in photos June 11-17, 2017

June 12, 2017 - Madison Rosenbaum is releasing her book, Human After All, in July. It features a series of portraits and stories, and it’s several years in the making.
Courtesy of Madison Rosenbaum
June 12, 2017 - Falls Creek hiking bridge.
Paul
Courtesy Paul Krupin
June 12, 2017 - Umtanum Creek Falls and pool in the basalt rock grotto.
Paul
Courtesy Paul Krupin
June 12, 2017 - Falls Creek Falls offers couple a romantic spot for some close comfort.
Paul
Courtesy Paul Krupin
June 12, 2017 - A group of about 40 people gathered along George Washington Way in Richland to raise awareness of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender issues.
Cameron Probert
Tri-City Herald
June 11, 2017 - Mike Miller’s Kennewick home is decorated with University of Washington memorabilia. He graduated in 1963 but went into the Army before the ceremony. This weekend, he led the College of Arts and Science department at the university’s graduation.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
June 11, 2017 - Kiona-Benton City High School seniors celebrate after their commencement ceremony Saturday at the school’s football stadium. Izak Godinez was the valedictorian; Maurice Devers the salutatorian.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
June 11, 2017 - Bicycles hang on the wall inside downtown Kennewick Wheelhouse Community Bike Shop. Customers can rent, buy and repair their bikes at the shop.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
June 11, 2017 - David Spaulding, executive director of Wheelhouse Community Bike Shop, works on a Terratrike at the downtown Kennewick shop.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
June 11, 2017 - Brothers Drake, left, and Reed Ofsthun of Kennewick will travel to Paris, Tenn., June 19-24 to compete in a national bass fishing tournament.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald