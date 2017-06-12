A man jumped from the Pasco railroad bridge Monday morning into the chilly Columbia River but managed to swim back to shore.
A man jumped from the Pasco railroad bridge Monday morning into the chilly Columbia River but managed to swim back to shore. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald
A man jumped from the Pasco railroad bridge Monday morning into the chilly Columbia River but managed to swim back to shore. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Local

June 12, 2017 12:34 PM

Homeless man jumps from Tri-City railroad bridge

Tri-City Herald

A man jumped from the Pasco-Kennewick railroad bridge Monday morning into the chilly Columbia River.

The man, who was reportedly homeless, managed to stay in fairly shallow water and did not need to be rescued, said Pasco police officials.

He swam around for a bit and then authorities convinced him to come to shore, said officers at the scene.

Pasco fire officials sent a rescue boat but it wasn’t needed.

The bridge spans the river between Pasco and Kennewick, downstream of the cable bridge.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Meet America’s New Astronauts

Meet America’s New Astronauts 2:18

Meet America’s New Astronauts
Richland police looking for man who shot at casino 0:09

Richland police looking for man who shot at casino
A new chef in The Kitchen 0:48

A new chef in The Kitchen

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos