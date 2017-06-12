Homeless man jumps from Tri-City railroad bridge

A man jumped from the Pasco-Kennewick railroad bridge Monday morning into the chilly Columbia River.
The man, who was reportedly homeless, managed to stay in fairly shallow water and did not need to be rescued, said Pasco police officials.
He swam around for a bit and then authorities convinced him to come to shore, said officers at the scene.
Pasco fire officials sent a rescue boat but it wasn’t needed.
The bridge spans the river between Pasco and Kennewick, downstream of the cable bridge.
