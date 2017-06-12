Red flag fire warning issued for Tri-Cities, surrounding area

The Tri-Cities and much of the rest of the Mid-Columbia will be under a red flag fire warning from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday.
Low relative humidity and gusty winds could cause any brush fire that starts to spread quickly, according to the National Weather Service.
In the Tri-Cities a west wind of 14 to 18 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph is expected in the afternoon.
Winds should build to speeds of 18 to 24 mph with gusts as high as 34 mph in the evening, according to the weather service.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Comments