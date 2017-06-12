The area of a red flag fire warning for the afternoon and evening of June 12 is shown in pink. The brown indicates a wind advisory.
The area of a red flag fire warning for the afternoon and evening of June 12 is shown in pink. The brown indicates a wind advisory. Courtesy National Weather Service
The area of a red flag fire warning for the afternoon and evening of June 12 is shown in pink. The brown indicates a wind advisory. Courtesy National Weather Service

Local

June 12, 2017 12:18 PM

Red flag fire warning issued for Tri-Cities, surrounding area

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

The Tri-Cities and much of the rest of the Mid-Columbia will be under a red flag fire warning from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday.

Low relative humidity and gusty winds could cause any brush fire that starts to spread quickly, according to the National Weather Service.

In the Tri-Cities a west wind of 14 to 18 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph is expected in the afternoon.

Winds should build to speeds of 18 to 24 mph with gusts as high as 34 mph in the evening, according to the weather service.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Meet America’s New Astronauts

Meet America’s New Astronauts 2:18

Meet America’s New Astronauts
Richland police looking for man who shot at casino 0:09

Richland police looking for man who shot at casino
A new chef in The Kitchen 0:48

A new chef in The Kitchen

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos