Lucky 13 earn perfect scores on health department inspections

Thirteen local restaurants and retailers earned perfect scores on their health department reviews, while six earned scores warranting follow-up visits by inspectors.
The Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team regularly inspects more than 1,000 licensed establishments that serve food to the public in the Mid-Columbia.
Establishments are rated on a 418-point score. Routine inspections earning 25 or more of the more critical “red” points incur a follow up inspection while the requirements for follow ups are tighter. Those earning 10 or more points on a follow-up are subject to another visit. Inspectors look at the cleanliness and physical condition of food establishments as well as the food-handling practices and hygiene of workers.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Castle Catering, 706 Williams, Richland, May 20, routine (95 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Person in charge unable to answer food safety questions, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, no hand washing setup, room temperature storage, improper reheating procedures, improper cold holding.
La Cabana #2 Meat Market (deli), 1501 W. Court St., Pasco, May 25, first follow-up to April 26 routine (35 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Hand sink blocked, improper hot holding.
Players Sports Bar & Grill, 118 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, May 19, routine (45 red, 15 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, hand sink blocked, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper hot holding.
Shang Hai Restaurant, 2013 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, May 22, routine (35 red, 8 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, room temperature storage.
Shari’s, 1200 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, May 24, routine (45 red, 2 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, bare hand contact, improper cold holding (above 45 degrees F).
The Roza Grill, 413 Wine Country Road, Prosser, May 22, routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage.
Yokes, 1410 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, deli (30 red, 5 blue), meat/seafood (35 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Deli — improper hot holding, improper cold holding. Meat/seafood — food worker cards not 100 percent, hand-sink blocked, improper cold holding, risk control plan not being followed.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Albertsons, 690 Gage Blvd., Richland, May 23, routine, bakery (0 red, 0 blue), coffee (0 red, 0 blue), deli (0 red, 0 blue), meat/seafood (0 red, 5 blue), store (10 red, 0 blue)
Brewminatti, 713 Sixth St., Prosser, May 22, routine (15 red, 2 blue)
Broadmoor Fitness, 5250 Outlet Drive, Pasco, May 23, routine (0 red, 3 blue)
Carmichael Middle School, 620 Thayer Drive, Richland, May 23, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Enterprise Middle School, 5200 Paradise Way, West Richland, May 24, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
El Porton, 1301 Aaron Drive, Richland, May 23, routine (15 red, 0 blue)
Karla’s Snacks, 524 W. Lewis St., Pasco, May 16, first follow-up to April 20 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Keene Riverview Elementary, 832 Park Ave., Prosser, May 22, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Kingspoint Christian School, 7900 W. Court St., Pasco, May 23, routine (15 red, 0 blue)
La Cabana #2 Meat Market (meat), 1501 W. Court St., Pasco, May 25, first follow-up to April 26 routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Liberty Christian School, 2200 Williams Blvd., Richland, May 23, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
LifeQuest Fitness Center, 4215 Convention Place, Pasco, May 23, routine (15 red, 0 blue)
Mark Twain Elementary School, 1801 Road 40, Pasco, May 23, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Pizza Hut, 1902 George Washington Way, Richland, May 24, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Pizza Hut, 1921 W. Court St., Pasco, May 25, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Richland Nat’l Little League-Badger, Keene Road, Richland, May 20, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Ruth Livingston Elementary School, 2515 Road 84, Pasco, May 23, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Sacajawea Elementary School, 535 Fuller St., Richland, May 24, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Taco Bell/Long John Silvers, 485 Queensgate Drive, Richland, May 23, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Vinny’s Bakery & Cafe, 1107 W. Lewis St., Pasco, May 26, routine (15 red, 3 blue)
White Bluffs Elementary School, 1250 Kensington Way, Richland, May 23, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
