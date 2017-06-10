Fish for chinook, sockeye, steelhead on Columbia starting Friday

The summer salmon fishing season will open Friday and continue through June 30 on the Columbia River from the McNary Dam up to the Priest Rapids Dam.
Barbless hooks and a Columbia River salmon and steelhead endorsement are required.
On the Columbia River from the McNary Dam to the blue bridge in the Tri-Cities, the daily limit is six salmon with up to two adult salmon or one adult salmon and one hatchery steelhead. All salmon other than hatchery chinook and sockeye must be released.
From the blue bridge to the Interstate 182 bridge near Richland’s Columbia Point ,the daily limit is four salmon with no more than one adult hatchery chinook and no more than two sockeye. Wild adult chinook must be released.
From the Interstate 182 bridge to Priest Rapids Dam, the limit is six salmon, with no more than two adult hatchery chinook and no more than three sockeye. Wild adult chinook must be released.
