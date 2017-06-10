Resource fair set for ill Hanford workers, survivors

A resource fair for ill Hanford and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory nuclear workers and their families is planned Tuesday in Kennewick.
It is organized by Cold War Patriots. a business-related nonprofit started by a home nursing care company.
Presentations will be made by officials from the Department of Energy and the Hanford History Project. Free health screenings and exhibits are planned.
Ill workers or their survivors may be eligible for federal compensation and medical care reimbursement. For information on applying for the compensation at no cost, call the Hanford Resource Center at 888-654-0014.
The health fair will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the indoor pavilion of the Southridge Sports and Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd.
