From crystals to smudging kits to classes, new Richland store offers spiritual tools and services

Stephanie McCarl stepped into the Spirals spiritual store in Lake Chelan a while back and something clicked. Something felt right.
“It was a magical place,” McCarl said.
And one she walked into at just the right moment in her life.
“At that time, I was really focused on the question, ‘What am I meant to do?’” McCarl said.
The answer seemed clear: open a store like Spirals in the Tri-Cities.
The Richland woman drew up a business plan, expecting it would take years to make it happen. But then she and friend Ashleigh Rogers joined forces, and the idea quickly became reality.
Their store, Lotus of the Moon, opens Saturday in Richland.
It offers a wide variety of tools to help with spiritual exploration and practice, from tarot/angel cards and essential oils to crystals and smudging kits.
It also will be the site of numerous classes and events, as well as a place for makers of spiritually related items to share their work.
“What we’re really hoping the community will get from our store is a place where they can come and explore whatever is important to them or whatever interests them,” Rogers said.
“Whether that’s crystals or card readings or oils or meditation, we want (people) to know that we’re a place that’s going to offer to help with that.”
And if community members want an item or service the store doesn’t provide, McCarl and Rogers will find it or help make connections to meet the need, they said.
Grand opening activities start at 10 a.m. Saturday with a blessing.
Tarot and angel card readings, massage, make-your-own sugar scrub and mini rapid eye technology sessions, henna, guided meditation and other activities are planned throughout the day.
The Fast and Curryous food truck will be on hand selling treats, and free samples of Karma Juice will be offered.
A closing drum circle is at 3 p.m.
At the store on a recent morning, McCarl and Rogers worked on last-minute preparations and talked about their hopes for Lotus of the Moon.
It’s a beautiful and peaceful place, with thoughtfully curated items. The owners want it to be a space for self-discovery, renewal and connection.
Both women have been deeply enriched by their spiritual practices, they said.
McCarl, who also owns Lotus Design with her husband, doing interior design and making furniture, holds a master’s in public administration and previously worked in finance. She embarked on her spiritual journey with the aim of living more authentically.
Crystals and stones, essential oils, angel cards and the like have helped on her path, she said.
Rogers, an accomplished artist, also has found peace and love in spiritual exploration. Practices such as meditation have helped her live more in the moment instead of worrying about the past or future, she said.
McCarl and Rogers are stocking their store with items and tools they love, and they look forward to adding to the inventory based on the wants and needs of the community, they said.
The store’s calendar also quickly is filling up with activities and classes. In the coming weeks, everything from a family dream catcher workshop to a Summer Solstice gathering is planned.
McCarl and Rogers said Lotus of the Moon is debuting at a perfect time, when more and more people are looking inward, trying to unplug and go deeper.
With technology, “everything has become so fast. I think people are wanting to pause and be in life, be in connection with other people, be in connection with their higher self,” Rogers said. “The Tri-Cities is doing so many exciting things right now that it’s only be natural” that a shop like Lotus of the Moon opens up.
She and McCarl envision it as a place for all. “That’s really what we want it to be about: connection. Community connection and growth,” Rogers said.
Lotus of the Moon is at 303 Casey Ave., Suite D, Richland.
People who want to sell items or teach classes are encouraged to get in touch. To stay up to the date on the shop’s offerings or reach out, go to facebook.com/pg/lotusofthemoon.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
Comments