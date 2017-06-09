Start your engines in Howard Amon Park

Boat owner Conrad Malmo of Bellingham tinkers with the engine of his 2.5 liter stock racing hydroplane Friday in preparation for the three-day Richland Regatta event being held in Howard Amon Park.
About 60 boats are expected at the racing event, which is free to attend. Racing begins at 10 a.m.
There are a variety of food vendors and a beer garden for race fans.
Gusty conditions early Friday prevented race action but organizers are hopeful conditions will improve over the weekend.
The Richland Regatta will close the north Howard Amon park boat launch this weekend, as well as stretches of the Columbia River between Howard Amon and Columbia Point Marina parks from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
The regatta will also force other closures this weekend.
Lee Boulevard from Amon Park Drive to the River will be closed, as will Amon Park Drive from Newton Street to the parking lot at the “fingernail” stage.

