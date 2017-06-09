Start your engines in Howard Amon Park

Boat owner Conrad Malmo of Bellingham tinkers with the engine of his 2.5-liter stock racing hydroplane Friday at the three-day Richland Regatta event in Howard Amon Park. About 60 boats are expected at the racing event, which is free to attend. Racing starts at 10 a.m. each day There are a variety of food vendors and a beer gardens. Gusty conditions early Friday prevented race action but organizers are hopeful conditions will improve over the weekend. Watch a video at tricityherald.com/video. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald