June 08, 2017 8:15 PM

Five-dollar physicals offered at Trios June 10

The Trios Health annual sports physical clinic is scheduled for 8 to 11 a.m. June 10 at the Trios Care Center at Vista Field, 521 N. Young St., Kennewick.

This year’s event will also include physicals for local Boy Scout troop members. The physicals are for students entering grades 7 to 12, and students must bring their school or troop’s physical form completed and signed by a parent or legal guardian before an examination will be completed.

Physicals are $5 each, with 100 percent of the fee returning to each student’s school sports program or Scout troop. No appointment is necessary.

