Kennewick outdoor gym ribbon cutting set for June 10

A ribbon cutting for the new Sunset Park fitness station is scheduled for 11 a.m. June 10 at the park, on Center Parkway in Kennewick.
The new facility is a free outdoor gym. The ceremony will include demonstrations of the 12 new workout stations.
