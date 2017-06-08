Election 2017: Pasco city council candidate to hold town hall June 27

Pete Serrano, one of six candidates for the Pasco City Council position held by appointee Chi Flores, will hold a town hall session this month.
Serrano will meet with constituents at 7 p.m. June 27 at Oasis Physical Therapy, 6825 Burden Blvd., Ste. D, in Pasco.
Serrano is running to represent District 4 under Pasco’s new system of electing council members from specific areas. The candidates include the incumbent, Serrano, Roberto “RJ” Garcia, Dan Hatch, Trevor Sall and Abel Campos.
The top two finishers in the Aug. 1 primary will advance to the November general election.
