Driver’s speed, inattention blamed in I-82 crash at Benton City

A 32-year-old Yakima woman was hurt Thursday morning when she lost control of her car on Interstate 82 while passing a semi truck.
Meagan E. Conner was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland after the 10:20 a.m. wreck.
She also was cited for second-degree negligent driving, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Conner was eastbound on the highway at Benton City when she started passing a 2003 Peterbilt truck with two trailers. She lost control of her 2015 Subaru Outback, striking the semi and then a guardrail, a state patrol report said.
Troopers blamed the crash on Conner’s speed and inattention.
The semi driver, Jeffrey T. Still, 44, of Prosser, was not injured.
Both Conner and Still were wearing seat belts in the crash, the state patrol said.
