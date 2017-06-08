Local

June 08, 2017 7:22 AM

Kittitas County man injured in motorcycle wreck in Kennewick

Tri-City Herald

A 34-year old man was injured Wednesday evening when he lost control of his 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle while southbound on Highway 395 at Columbia Drive in Kennewick.

Jeremy A. Berglund of Ronald, Wash. was wearing a helmet when the wreck happened at about 6:30 p.m., according to a Washington State Patrol press release.

Berglund was taken by a private vehicle to the Trios Southrdige Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The state patrol press release said he was cited for improper lane travel.

