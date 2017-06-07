Richland Regatta to close boat launch, river this weekend

The Richland Regatta will close the north Howard Amon park boat launch this weekend, as well as stretches of the Columbia River.
The city of Richland said the boat launch will be closed for the races June 9-11. The regatta will result in extended closures of the Richland stretch of the Columbia River. The river will be closed between Howard Amon and Columbia Point Marina Park from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. all three days.
The regatta will also force other closures this weekend.
Lee Boulevard from Amon Park Drive to the River will be closed Thursday to Sunday, as will Amon Park Drive from Newton Street to the parking lot at the “fingernail” stage.
Boat racing begins at 10 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Admission is free. Pit passes are $10 for the weekend.
The regatta is sponsored by the Northwest Powerboat Association and Broadmoor RV.
