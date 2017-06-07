Four young Tri-City women in the running for Miss Juneteenth crown

Four young women from across the Tri-Cities will compete for the queen’s crown in the 2017 Miss Juneteenth pageant.
The event is 6 p.m. June 10 at Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent Road, Pasco.
The pageant, which traditionally includes interview, evening wear and talent competitions, is open to African American girls in grades 10 to 12. The top finishers win scholarship money.
Juneteenth commemorates when word of the Emancipation Proclamation reached Galveston, Texas. It’s the oldest known celebration of the end of slavery in the U.S.
Tickets to the Pasco pageant are $15 for adults, $10 for high school students and $5 for kids in middle and elementary school. Children age 5 and younger will be admitted for free.
Tickets are available at the door.
Here’s a look at the young women in the running for the crown:
Princess Kannah
Princess Kannah, 17, is the daughter of Anthony and Decontee Solo of Pasco.
A recent Pasco High graduate, Princess was active in the school’s drama and recycling clubs. She also volunteered at Skills Development Mission, an education-focused nonprofit.
Princess is active at Prayer Watch Christian Center in Kennewick and likes to sing, dance, draw, paint and help in the community.
She wants to attend Northwest University and study psychology.
Olivia Milton
Olivia Milton, 16, is the daughter of Michael Milton of Pasco and Tonia Damerow-Milton of Kennewick.
Olivia is an incoming junior at Delta High School in Pasco, where she’s active in music and art. She likes to read, write, sing and play guitar.
She attends Morning Star Baptist Church in Pasco and participates in the choir and youth group.
She hopes to attend a university in California and study art and psychology.
Christana Craig
Christana Craig, 16, is the daughter of Jeanean Smith of Pasco and Christopher Craig of Seattle.
Christana attends Chiawana High in Pasco, participating in student leadership and the speech and debate club.
She’s an incoming junior and aims to be valedictorian when she graduates in 2019.
Christana is an active member of New Beginnings Church in Pasco and likes reading, volunteering and playing tennis.
She wants to attend Johns Hopkins University in Maryland on a pre-med track.
Kaneeta Groce Salinas
Kaneeta Groce Salinas, 16, is the daughter of Dan and Anitra Salinas of Kennewick.
Kaneeta is active in the drama club at Southridge High in Kennewick, recently taking part in a school production of Little Shop of Horrors. She’s an incoming junior.
Kaneeta likes to listen to music, draw, perform and sing. She wants to attend college in the Seattle area and study psychology and art.
