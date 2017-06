Dusty, the Tri-City Dust Devils mascot, gives out high-fives and celebrates with fifth-graders at Lewis & Clark Elementary School in Richland after being named the most active students in a Kadlec Regional Medical Center program. The exercise program keeps students active and healthy by wearing Sqord fitness bands. Ten Tri-City schools were in the competition. Watch a video at tricityherald.com/video. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri City Herald