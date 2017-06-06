Legendary comedy duo Cheech and Chong are coming to TRAC on July 23.
Legendary comedy duo Cheech and Chong are coming to TRAC on July 23. Courtesy TRAC
Legendary comedy duo Cheech and Chong are coming to TRAC on July 23. Courtesy TRAC

Local

June 06, 2017 7:47 PM

Still Smokin’: Comedians Cheech and Chong coming to TRAC

Tri-City Herald

The legendary Grammy Award–winning Cheech and Chong are bringing their comedy show to Pasco in July.

The show for ages 21 and older is July 23 at the TRAC center.

The recreational cannabis store Green2Go in Finley is bringing the event. Tickets are not available yet, but sponsorship packages are available by calling 509-222-9157, according to TRAC’s Facebook page.

Richard “Cheech” Marin and Tommy Chong came to popularity in the ‘70s and ‘80s for their movies and stand-up routines based on the hippie and free-love era and especially drug and counterculture movements, most notably their love for cannabis, according to Wikipedia.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Richland police looking for man who shot at casino

Richland police looking for man who shot at casino 0:09

Richland police looking for man who shot at casino
A new chef in The Kitchen 0:48

A new chef in The Kitchen
Survey: Most can't recognize scammer tactics 1:34

Survey: Most can't recognize scammer tactics

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos