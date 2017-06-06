Still Smokin’: Comedians Cheech and Chong coming to TRAC

The legendary Grammy Award–winning Cheech and Chong are bringing their comedy show to Pasco in July.
The show for ages 21 and older is July 23 at the TRAC center.
The recreational cannabis store Green2Go in Finley is bringing the event. Tickets are not available yet, but sponsorship packages are available by calling 509-222-9157, according to TRAC’s Facebook page.
Richard “Cheech” Marin and Tommy Chong came to popularity in the ‘70s and ‘80s for their movies and stand-up routines based on the hippie and free-love era and especially drug and counterculture movements, most notably their love for cannabis, according to Wikipedia.
Comments