Irrigators who depend on water from the Yakima Basin should receive their full allotment this season.
Local

June 06, 2017 7:08 PM

Enough irrigation water expected for all Yakima Basin water rights

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

The Yakima Basin water supply for the current irrigation season continues to look good, with enough water to satisfy all senior and junior water rights, according to the Bureau of Reclamation.

“The snow pack still has more water to give in spite of the high flows it has already yielded. Our reservoirs should be full in mid-June,” said Chuck Garner, Yakima Project River Operations supervisor.

The forecast — made early each month of the irrigation season through July — is based on flows, precipitation, snow pack and reservoir storage, along with estimates of future precipitation and river flows.

