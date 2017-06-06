Benton County says farm roads damaged by spring maintenance will be repaired before the wheat harvest begins in July.
Benton County declares farm road emergency

By Wendy Culverwell

wculverwell@tricityherald.com

June 06, 2017 7:06 PM

The Benton County Commission declared a state of emergency on farm roads in the Rattlesnake Mountain and Horse Heaven Hills areas after spring maintenance apparently left some critical roads in disrepair.

Matt Rasmussen, the county’s engineer, said work crews have been repairing the gravel roads and should complete their work by the time local wheat crops are ready for harvest in July.

An emergency declaration means the county can skip its usual bidding requirements to speed up work. Rasmussen said that probably won’t be necessary, but is a good backup plan if the county doesn’t meet its deadline. Crews are working this week in the Horse Heaven Hills and will circle back to the Rattlesnake Mountain area when they’re done.

The repair work is not eligible for federal emergency funding.

