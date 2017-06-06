Want to see Migos perform in Kennewick? Tickets are still available for June 8 show

It’s not too late to get tickets for the Mini Summer Jam set for June 8 in Kennewick featuring some of today’s hottest hip hop acts.
The platinum-selling Migos leads the bill, along with Lil Yachty, Eric Bellinger, Famous Dex, Luke Christopher and more.
Bonaphied Entertainment is presenting the show, with sponsors Social Webnet and The Bake Shop in Prosser. Showtime is 7 p.m.
Remaining tickets start at $42. They’re available through Ticketmaster and the Toyota Center box office; those purchased through the box office avoid service charges.
Migos includes rappers Quavo, Takeoff and Offset and is known for hit songs such as Bad and Boujee.
