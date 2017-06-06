Week in photos June 4-10, 2017

June 6, 2017 - Chelsea Andros gets the party underway Monday paddling a party-size tube down the Yakima River near the West Richland bridge for a float trip to the Chamna Nature Preserve in Richland. The five were celebrating the birthdays of Jessie Nielson, left, and Elise Thompson, who wore tiaras for their special day. Emily Spurgeon, seated between them, and Kaylee Smith, right, join the celebration. The high, swift water helped them reach their destination in about an hour.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
June 6, 2017 - Orchard Elementary School is in a south Richland neighborhood off Gala Way near homes, an apartment complex and the Yoke’s shopping complex. The website GoodCall ranked Richland School District as one of the best districts to work for in the state.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
June 6, 2017 - A view of the river, skies and some geese from Howard Amon Park after Saturday evening’s thunderstorm. This photo from Shuttha Shutthanandan was one of many that local photographers submitted.
Shuttha Shutthanandan
Courtesy photo
June 6, 2017 - West Richland bicyclist Serena Grandstaff brakes hard as Kim Green, left, and instructor Mike Watkins act as spotters to keep her from tipping over during the emergency stop crash avoidance training drill Monday at Badger Mountain Community Park in South Richland. Watkins, of Roundabout Cycling mobile bike service, is a certified bicycle safety instructor with the League of of American Bicyclists.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
June 6, 2017 - Hermiston High School’s teams have been a frequent visitor to the Tri-Cities and a regular nonleague opponent for area schools. Beginning in the 2018-19 school year, the Bulldogs will be a full member of the Mid-Columbia Conference. The move will save each Hermiston team thousands of travel miles annually.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald file photo
June 5, 2017 - Don’t get too close to rocky edges when enjoying the outdoors. This couple climbed outside the parking lot barrier to take photos at the Tom McCall Point Trail in the Columbia River Gorge.
Courtesy Paul Krupin
June 5, 2017 - Saturday evening’s thunderstorm left an amazing canvas in the night skies above the Tri-Cities, capture by local photographer Ted Pietrok. If you have photos you would like to show the world, submit them to tricityherald.com/sendphoto.
Ted Pietrok
Courtesy photo
June 4, 2017 - Chiawana High graduate Chelsey Farias proudly holds up her diploma during the school’s seventh commencement exercise held at Edgar Brown Memorial Stadium in Pasco.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
June 4, 2017 - A Southridge High School senior smiles widely for his portrait before accepting his diploma.
Kristin M. Kraemer
Tri-City Herald
June 4, 2017 - Valedictorian TJ Riker (left) and salutatorian JaZee Griffith bite their medals to check if they’re real at the Three Rivers Homelink graduation Friday at Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick.
Courtesy Cheyenne Griffith
June 4, 2017 - Michael Pleasant of Kennewick High School wants to become a sports broadcaster.
Cameron Probert
Tri-City Herald
June 4, 2017 - Students stand for the Pledge of Allegiance at the opening of Kamiakin’s graduation ceremony Saturday at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Scott Butner
Tri-City Herald
June 4, 2017 - An excited Pasco High graduate hugs a faculty member after receiving her diploma during Saturday’s graduation ceremony at Edgar Brown Memorial Stadium.
Jake Dorsey
Tri-City Herald
June 4, 2017 - Kennewick High graduates file into the Toyota Center in Kennewick Saturday for the school’s 110th commencement exercise.
Cameron Probert
Tri-City Herald
June 4, 2017 - A Southridge High School senior celebrates with family after the graduation ceremony.
Kristin M. Kraemer
Tri-City Herald
June 4, 2017 - Graduation lifted more than just the spirits of one Kamiakin High senior during the processional at Saturday’s graduation ceremony held at Toyota Center.
Scott Butner
Tri-City Herald
June 4, 2017 - Pasco High School graduates, including student speaker Eric Chavez, left, walk to their seats Saturday for the start of their graduation ceremony at Edgar Brown Memorial Stadium.
Jake Dorsey
Tri-City Herald
June 4, 2017 - A Kennewick High School graduate sits with her classmates during Saturday’s commencement exercise at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Cameron Probert
Tri-City Herald
June 4, 2017 - Chiawana High School graduates make their way down to field level Saturday for the start of their graduation ceremony at Edgar Brown Memorial Stadium in Pasco.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald