New state lands commissioner wants to put 6M acres to work

West Richland spent more than $3 million to build a state-of-the-art wine waste treatment plant, a move expressly designed to attract major wine producers.
The plant went online in 2016.
Thanks in part to what West Richland calls its I Plant, the wine industry is flourishing and once arid state trust lands at Red Mountain are being put to use as vineyards.
Hilary Franz, Washington’s newly elected commissioner of public lands, cites West Richland as an example of leveraging public investment to drive the economy as she touts this week a new rural initiative involving the state’s 5.7 million acres of public trust lands.
Franz, a Democrat, will visit five rural communities including Prosser to promote the state’s land management agency as a a potential partner in efforts to promote rural development.
The Rural Communities Partner Initiative fulfills Franz’s campaign pledge to use state-owned lands to help strengthen rural economies.
“We have a number of communities that depend on resources for their economic base. For far too long, many of those places have been struggling,” she said.
We have a number of communities that depend on resources for their economic base. For far too long, many of those places have been struggling.
Hilary Franz, Washington Public Lands Commissioner
Franz plans to meet with community leaders and local legislators from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Walter Clore Wine and Culinary Center at 2140 Wine County Road in Prosser.
DNR hopes to identify five rural community partners by year’s end and to bring its resources — expertise and publicly owned land — to the projects.
DNR owns and manages more than 6 million acres of forest, farm and recreational land in all 39 Washington counties. It generates more than $200 million to support schools.
It is a significant owner and landlord in the Mid-Columbia, which is part of its Southeastern Washington district. The district is home to 880,000 acres of state trust lands and 85 percent of its agricultural lands. Most is leased for farms, ranches and orchards.
While it did not contribute financially to the West Richland wine waste plant, it owns some of those newly-planted Red Mountain vineyards, which bring lease revenue to the state.
Even before Franz’s election in November, DNR was taking steps to increase the production value of land in the Mid-Columbia.
In a notable move, it offered 3,000 acres of trust land with non-interruptable water rights in the Horse Heaven Hills in February.
We see an opportunity in these communities to identify the best use of land in the portfolio.
Hilary Franz, Washington Public Lands Commissioner
Its goal: Offer a long-term lease to a bidder willing to build an irrigation system. The move to increase the commercial value of the land wasn’t without controversy. The agency canceled leases to build the irrigation system, leaving some farmers fuming.
Development concepts include promoting wind and solar projects, tapping the state’s geothermal resources, promotion of recreation and restoring forest health to support the ailing timber industry.
The 2017 Legislature set a goal of addressing fire and pestilence issues on 100,000 acres of state forest lands annually for the next 16 years, a move that would make a substantial dent in the 2.7 million acres of forest land currently at risk for devastating fires.
In a nod to Pasco, where DNR owns several former farm sites that have been hemmed in by growth, Franz said the rural initiative is an opportunity for communities to identify the best uses for lands where local conditions have changed.
DNR auctioned former farm circles near the intersection of Road 68 and Interstate 82 to a series of residential developers last year. But it also owns commercial land closer to the freeway, land the city would prefer it sold to facilitate future development.
“We see an opportunity in these communities to identify the best use of land in the portfolio,” she said.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
Comments