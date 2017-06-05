Mid-Columbia agendas for June 5-9

June 5
Kennewick Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m., 210 W. Sixth Ave.: Sign code update, zoning ordinance amendment to include bonding improvements to site plans.
Connell City Council, 6 p.m., 104 E. Adams St.: Miss Connell 2017, transportation hearing, surplus land sale.
Pasco City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 525 N. Third Ave.: Yard and Business of the Month awards, special permit for a mini-storage facility, agreement for the Wastewater Treatment Plant and a preliminary plat for Chiawana Place.
June 6
Richland City Council, 7 p.m., city annex, 975 George Washington Way: Closed-door executive session, discuss meeting agenda; Regular meeting, 7:30 p.m., Reach update, transportation improvement program, water efficiency goals.
West Richland City Council, 7 p.m., 3803 W. Van Giesen St.: Critical areas hearing, budget amendment.
Benton County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse, 620 Market St., Prosser: 911 consolidation discussion, emergency declaration for county roads.
Kennewick City Council, 6:30 p.m., 210 W. Sixth Ave: Comprehensive plan adoption.
Kennewick Irrigation District, 9 a.m., 2015 S. Ely St.: board position applications and closed session on real estate sale or lease price and potential litigation.
Benton County Fire District 1, 9 a.m., 7511 W. Arrowhead, Kennewick: 911 consolidation agreement for Benton and Franklin agencies.
Pasco School Board, 5:30 p.m., Livingston Elementary 2515 Road 84, Pasco: Special meeting to talk about facilities planning.
Prosser City Council,7 p.m., 601 Seventh St.: Reports by downtown association, chamber of commerce and public safety sales tax update.
June 7
Port of Benton Commission, 8:30 a.m., 3250 Port of Benton Blvd., Richland: Six-year transportation plan hearing, Richland airport update.
Franklin County Commission, 9 a.m., 1016 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco: Approve new election system.
Richland Arts Commission, 6 p.m., 500 Amon Park Drive: 2017 work plan.
Kennewick School Board, 5:30 p.m., 1000 W. Fourth Ave.: board retreat.
June 8
Richland Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p .m., 505 Swift Blvd.: Park partnership applications.
