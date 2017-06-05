Something for everyone. Hot and cold forecast for Tri-Cities

Both unseasonably hot weather and cooler than normal weather is forecast this week in the Tri-Cities.
Temperatures should climb to the mid 90s by Wednesday in the Tri-Cities, according to the National Weather Service.
But it will be a different story toward the weekend.
High temperatures should drop about 20 degrees to the mid 70s by Thursday and then to the low 70s for Friday through Sunday, according to an early forecast by the National Weather Service.
Both Tuesday, with a high in the 80s, and Wednesday should be sunny. But showers are expected with the cooler weather, particularly Thursday through Friday morning.
Normal highs for early June in the Tri-Cities are about 78 degrees, according to the weather service.
